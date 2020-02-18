Home States Kerala

Waste dumping by Keralites poses problems to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Besides, she said though the Kozhikode regional office as well as the district office had conducted a preliminary inquiry into the issue, it drew a blank.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:28 AM

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the state, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has received letters from its counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka demanding action against open dumping of waste. It has been alleged that biomedical, plastic, and rubber waste from Kerala is being dumped at several places in the two states. Considering its grave nature,  KSPCB has decided to bring up the issue during the  state-level monitoring committee’s (SLMC)  next sitting on solid waste management. 

“We got a letter from Karnataka regarding biomedical waste being transported there secretly from Kozhikode. The details of the vehicle used to transport the waste along with details of the FIR registered have been provided.  It is a serious issue and follow-up action will be initiated,” said Sreekala S, member-secretary of KSPCB. 

Besides, she said though the Kozhikode regional office, as well as the district office, had conducted a preliminary inquiry into the issue, it drew a blank.“But this doesn’t mean that we will put it on the back burner. KSPCB will coordinate with  police, health and local self-government departments to prevent such incidents.  KSPCB has got in touch with Kozhikode City and Rural police to inquire into the incident,” said Sreekala, who is also the member-secretary of SLMC. 

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Karnataka SPCB had received several complaints regarding the transportation  of plastic and rubber waste from Kerala for use in the hearth of jaggery making units. Based on these, the police registered two FIRs and Mandya deputy commissioner issued an order prohibiting the use of plastic and rubber waste in jaggery units’ hearth citing dangerous toxic emissions. 
It was while replying to a question from Shashi Tharoor, MP, in December last that Minister for Environment Babul Supriyo disclosed this. 

Moreover, it had been revealed that criminal cases were filed against 12 vehicles by the Karnataka Police for transporting waste from Kerala.It was alleged that the wet waste is being taken to the pig farms. In the case of  biomedical waste also, KSPCB believes it is ferried to the pig farms in Karnataka.

