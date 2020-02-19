Home States Kerala

Congress leadership comes in for sharp criticism at PAC

Meet says lack of communication weakening agitation programmes; KPCC chief Mullappally faces music, but plays down ‘discontent’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of unity among the state Congress leadership and its failure to communicate and coordinate effectively came in for sharp criticism at the KPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday, with its members citing them as the reasons for the party’s various agitation programmes losing steam and ending up as damp squibs.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran played down “discontent” among leaders, but admitted there is a communication lapse. Other than Mullappally, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy found themselves mostly at the receiving end, with V D Satheesan, K Muraleedharan and K V Thomas leading the criticism.

“Some leaders were severely critical of state leadership. ‘Are you determined to destroy this party,’ asked one of them. Another said some leaders don’t even speak to each other over phone,” said a source.
The KPCC chief faced criticism primarily for his failure to take all leaders along and for being inaccessible even at crucial times. His ability to take the party forward as a single unit too came under question.

KPCC working president K Sudhakaran was the first to attack Mullappally. The Kannur MP said though it has been one-and-a-half years since he became the working president under the new leadership, he did not receive a single phone call from the latter. Mullappally shot back saying the Kannur leader did not bother to come and meet him even once to which Sudhakaran said though he tried three times, there was no positive response.

“Sudhakaran felt that though he’s the working president, he’s not being consulted and that he’s being kept away from crucial decisions,” a source said.

Criticism was centred on the recent goof-up when Opposition leader and KPCC president demanded investigation by different agencies into the CAG report. While Chennithala wanted CBI and NIA probes, Mullappally demanded a judicial investigation.

Satheesan said different opinions on the CAG report have created confusion among cadre. Mullappally said he could not speak to the Opposition leader and that led to different opinions. Former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran referred to the time of K Karunakaran, saying he used to consult others even when he was all-powerful within the party. But, Mullappally denied differences among leaders. “There were constructive and creative discussions. The PAC will meet again on March 8.”

The KPCC decided to press for CBI probe into the findings in the CAG report and take out protest marches to police stations on March 7 demanding it. The party will also hold dharnas in front of village offices on February 26 against budget policies.

