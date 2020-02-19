IUML moves SC to prevent use of 2015 voters list

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to prevent the State Election Commission (SEC) from acquiring a favourable order on using the 2015 voters list for the local body elections, scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

By moving ahead of the SEC in approaching the apex court, IUML has put the commission in a difficult position. The High Court had earlier rejected the SEC’s plea requesting permission to use the old voters list for the local body polls. The Bench even asked the commission to use the 2019 Lok Sabha elections voters list. This setback forced the SEC to think of moving the Supreme Court for a reversed order.