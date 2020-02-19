Kerala to get first amphibious bus in a year

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hop aboard an amphibious bus, enjoy the terrific fun as the vehicle splashes into the backwaters, admire the lush greenery while gliding through the network of brackish lagoons and drive through the serpentine roads flanked by quaint villages. Amphibious buses, a major tourist attraction in western world, are coming to Kerala. If things workout according to the plan, Kerala will get its first amphibious bus by the end of the year or early 2021.

The state government, after a feasibility study, has given nod to the Water Transport Department to procure and operate an amphibious bus. Though Punjab, Goa and Maharashtra had announced launching of amphibious bus to promote tourism, the projects did not work out. While the projects in Goa and Mumbai were stalled due to procedural delay, Punjab’s project ended in a disaster. Punjab introduced the first amphibious bus project in 2017 in the Harike wetlands spending `11 crore but the service operated only for 10 days in one-and-a-half years bringing a meagre income of ` 70,000 only.

Undeterred by the disastrous experience of other states, Kerala is planning to launch duck tours in a bid to explore the tourism potential. Considering the high cost of imported amphibious bus, the Water Transport Department has decided to source the technology and build the bus in India.

“While an imported bus will cost around `12 crore, we can build it locally by sourcing technology from the manufacturers at an estimated cost of `6.5 crore. The government has approved the study conducted last year and we have sought administrative sanction for the project. Now the Union Government has issued a notification on the specifications of the amphibious bus and there will not be any problems in getting approval,” said State Water Transport Department (SWTD) director Shaji V Nair.

Once the government accords administrative sanction, the department will invite tenders from firms experienced in building amphibious buses. The plan is to operate the bus on Cherthala - Panavally -Vaikom route or Muhama - Kumarakom route, he said.

Cargo movement by backwaters

The SWTD has plans to launch barge service between Kollam and Kochi for transportation of cargo for public sector companies.

“Our initial plan is to launch cargo movement from Kochi port to Kollam. Initially we will be transporting cargo for public sector companies like Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd at Chavara in Kollam. This is a move to promote transportation of goods by waterways thus easing the traffic congestion on roads,” said Shaji V Nair.

The SWTD is planning to procure two barges, each of which will cost `3.5 crore. Each barge will have two tanks with a capacity of 150 tonnes.