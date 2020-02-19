Home States Kerala

Tables turned as owners guard pet dogs in fear of serial killer

Six pet canines in Ezhupunna, Kodumthuruthy panchayats found stabbed to death | CCTV visuals inconclusive | Many owners shift pets fearing for their safety

Published: 19th February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Joy Karuvally in front of the kennel being built for his pet dog Kukku. The dog was stabbed to death on February 3

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

EZHUPUNNA: It’s sleepless nights for 74-year-old Joy Karuvally of Ezhupunna panchayat, ever since his eight-year-old Alsatian pet dog Kukku was found dead with stab injuries on February 3.  Joy is now worried about the safety of his other pet dog Kuttapi, after five other pet dogs in the panchayat and neighbouring Kodumthuruthy panchayat were found mysteriously stabbed to death in the past two weeks. According to locals, a dog was found dead on the road with a stab injury on Monday.  Though a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit, the officials could so far only get a visual from a nearby CCTV camera that shows a man scaling the compound wall of a house holding a rod. While a few people of the panchayat have shifted their pet dogs to safe locations, in a twist of fate, others are keeping guard over their ‘guard dogs’ at night to ensure their safety.

Ezhupunna panchayat resident
Kunjumon with his pet dog Kaizer

“Kukku was with us for the past eight years. We used to chain her in front of the house at night. Someone stabbed her on the neck with a knife,” said Joy, looking at a kennel he was constructing for Kukku and Kuttapi. Della Joy, another family member, said they now bring Kuttapi inside the house at night, fearing for its life.

Mercy of Chakkinattu house in the same panchayat said it was a few days ago that they saw a stab wound on the stomach of their pet dog. “Initially, we thought our dog might have picked a fight with another dog. Though we gave it some first aid treatment, it died two days later,” Mercy said.

Mercy’s neighbour Kunjumon, who has a pet dog named Kaizer, said he stays awake all night these days to guard his dog. “I am living in a two-room house and we do not have enough space to accommodate Kaizer,” he said.

It’s all the same for Daisy Prasad and Joseph P D, two other pet owners in the panchayat. Daisy Prasad, who has a German Shepherd, thinks a psycho might be behind the killings. “Ruby is our beloved, If anything happens to her, we won’t be able to bear it,” she said. Joseph said he has three dogs. “I keep them in a kennel,” he said.

Ezhupunna panchayat president Shyamala Kumari said they have taken the matter seriously. “The police have deployed night patrolling teams in the area. We have formed squads with local residents to keep watch in the area,” she said. Aroor police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp