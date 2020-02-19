Young Kerala woman kills infant son to live with lover

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Saranya, the mother of one-and-a-half-year-old Viyan, who was found dead among the rocks on the beach at Thayyil on Monday, was arrested by the police on charges of murdering her son. According to Kannur City police, Saranya, 25, of Thayyil was arrested after interrogating her for more than 24 hours.

She was taken into custody on Monday along with her husband Pranav. Viyan’s body was found at 10 am. On Monday morning, Pranav had lodged a complaint with Kannur City police saying that his son Viyan, who was with him when he went to sleep on Sunday, was missing when he woke up the following morning.

As the body was found from the beach, the relatives and neighbours had raised suspicion about the death. According to the post-mortem report, the injury on his head led to the death of the child. Though Saranya had resisted the interrogation in the beginning, she later confessed before the police that she had done the heinous crime.

According to the police, Saranya confessed that she had hit the child on his head with a stone. It is to live with her lover that Saranya killed her child, said the police. According to the police, her lover had told her that he was willing to marry her if she got rid of her child.