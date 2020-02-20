Home States Kerala

Friends remember the day when drivers of ill-fated KSRTC bus helped a sick passenger

VD Gireesh and VR Baiju, the KSRTC driver-cum-conductors who lost their lives in the KSRTC bus accident in Coimbatore, were hailed as role models for their gesture.

Published: 20th February 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

VD Gireesh and VR Baiju, the KSRTC driver-cum-conductors who lost their lives in the KSRTC bus accident in Coimbatore,

VD Gireesh and VR Baiju, the KSRTC driver-cum-conductors who lost their lives in the KSRTC bus accident in Coimbatore. (PHOTO |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: VD Gireesh and VR Baiju, the KSRTC driver-cum-conductors who lost their lives in the KSRTC bus accident in Coimbatore, were hailed as role models for helping a woman passenger when she developed epilepsy during a trip to Bengaluru in 2018. 

Their colleagues and the social media cell of KSRTC recollected the incident on the tragic day when 21 lives were lost after a container lorry, whose tyres had burst, hit the divider and rammed into the bus that Gireesh and Baiju were on.

The 2018 incident happened when the bus was about to reach Hosur early morning on June 3. A passenger came forward to the driver's cabin and asked for a metal key to help a epilepsy patient in distress. 

Dr Kavitha Warrier, who was travelling alone, had developed sudden discomfort. But when the key proved to be ineffective, the crew decided to take her to a hospital nearby. The bus was diverted back to Janani hospital, which was on the highway. But the hospital demanded the presence of a bystander and deposit money to start treatment. 

"Baiju took the initiative when others backed out. He contacted the KSRTC officers in Thrissur and Bengaluru and took their permission," said Pradeep, a colleague of Baiju.

Baiju stayed back with the sick passenger and the bus continued its journey with Gireesh driving it. 

The relatives of the passenger reached the hospital a little later. They shifted the patient to another hospital and dropped Baiju at the Hosur railway station to help him reach Peenya where the bus usually halted after dropping passengers. 

The then chairman and managing director of KSRTC Tomin J Thachankary appreciated the gesture and had even organised a felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VD Gireesh VR Baiju KSRTC KSRTC Coimbatore accident KSRTC Bengaluru to Ernakulam
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp