Adat loses a wonderful theatre actor

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The news about the death of Haneesh near Adat has come as a shock to his family and friends. From a brilliant student to a wonderful actor, Haneesh is a neighbourhood boy to all who know him. “I remember him as a good actor right from his school days. He was a part of theatre groups in the school that won state-level prizes consecutively for three years,” said theatre personality

Ganesh K V.