KSRTC bus tragedy: Lorry driver might have dozed off

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The fact-finding team of the Motor Vehicles Department from Palakkad that visited the accident spot in Avinashi near Tirupur said that driver of the container lorry Hemaraj, 38, of Cherumundassery near Ottappalam, might have dozed off behind the wheel. “There is a bend near the accident spot where the container lorry rammed into the KSRTC Volvo bus. The tyres burst and the vehicle lost control. The KSRTC bus which was moving on its track hit the container that fell on its way unexpectedly,” said P Sivakumar, RTO (Enforcement) who led a team of 10 motor vehicle inspectors to the accident spot from Palakkad.