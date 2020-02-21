Home States Kerala

Overloading, non-stop driving make container carriers deadly

In 2019 (till September), 57 accidents involving container lorries and trailers were reported, killing 16 and grievously injuring 35 persons.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore.

19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rising number of container lorries and trailers on the state and national highways has become a major cause of concern as nearly 80 per cent of these vehicles are overloaded and ply in the night with only a single driver.

In 2019 (till September), 57 accidents involving container lorries and trailers were reported, killing 16 and grievously injuring 35 persons. Though several campaigns for container carrier drivers have highlighted the importance of proper rest and sleep in between long journeys, the drivers continue to give scant regard to it and engage themselves in non-stop driving to make extra bucks.

Indian Institute of Road Safety director Upendra Narayanan said the majority of the containers that ply on Indian roads are overloaded and the drivers never object to it, though they experience poor stability while driving overloaded vehicles.“Overweight containers are becoming a serious problem as it adversely affects the stability of the vehicle, causing accidents on highways,” he said.

“In Thursday’s accident, the driver of the container carrier might have lost control of the vehicle either due to overweight or having fallen asleep,” he said.  

Cochin Container Carrier Owners Welfare Association secretary Tomy Thomas said they insist that the drivers must avoid driving during the night, especially between 2am and 4am. “But container truck drivers usually opt for driving during the night as the traffic is less. We are also planning to approach the state to bring in a guideline to ensure that there are two drivers in container carriers,” he said, adding that the majority of the drivers do not take another driver or a helper along with them on long journeys.“They do it to claim additional money,” he said.

Tomy said there are no specific guidelines to regulate the overloading of containers, which mostly arrive overloaded in ports. “Shippers overload the containers because of poor control. They just try to use maximum space in the container,” said the owner of a container carrier.While a driver earns 12 per cent of the total fare charged for a journey, a helper gets six per cent. “Normally, the driver does not take a helper along with him to claim the additional six per cent,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus tragedy KSRTC
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp