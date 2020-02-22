‘CPM cadre’ destroy bus shelters built in memory of Congressmen

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Suspected CPM workers destroyed two bus waiting shelters built by the Congress in memory of its two workers in Periya, on Friday night.

The CPM workers took out a procession and they turned violent when they reached the Periya Primary Health Centre. Suspected CPM workers vandalised the two shelters on either side of the road near the PHC, said Youth Congress Periya mandalam secretary MK Anoop. “They also threw stones at the Periya Cooperative Society Bank, shattering the windowpanes,” he said.

The bus shelter in the memory of T V Devadas or Dasan who was killed by CPM workers 19 years ago, was brought down, with only the skeletal remaining, said KSU leader Noel Tom Jose.

The attack comes two days after CPM strongman P Jayarajan gave a speech in Periya, accusing the Congress of being the “original instigator of violence in the state”. He was speaking after inaugurating the AKG Mandiram, rebuilt by the CPM after it was vandalised by Congress supporters on the day Kripesh and Sarath Lal were cremated last year.

On February 17, the Congress held a massive protest and prayer meeting to mark the first anniversary of the brutal killing of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Periya. Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan said the attack on the bus shelters was part of the CPM conspiracy to shatter the peace in Periya.