Home States Kerala

‘CPM cadre’ destroy bus shelters built in memory of Congressmen

Suspected CPM workers destroyed two bus waiting shelters built by the Congress in memory of its two workers in Periya, on Friday night.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bus shelters built by Cong on Periya-Kalliyot road at Periya destroyed allegedly by CPM workers on Friday night

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Suspected CPM workers destroyed two bus waiting shelters built by the Congress in memory of its two workers in Periya, on Friday night.

The CPM workers took out a procession and they turned violent when they reached the Periya Primary Health Centre. Suspected CPM workers vandalised the two shelters on either side of the road near the PHC, said Youth Congress Periya mandalam secretary MK Anoop. “They also threw stones at the Periya Cooperative Society Bank, shattering the windowpanes,” he said.

The bus shelter in the memory of  T V Devadas or Dasan who was killed by CPM workers 19 years ago, was brought down, with only the skeletal remaining, said KSU leader Noel Tom Jose.

The attack comes two days after CPM strongman P Jayarajan gave a speech in Periya, accusing the Congress of being the “original instigator of violence in the state”. He was speaking after inaugurating the AKG Mandiram, rebuilt by the CPM after it was vandalised by Congress supporters on the day Kripesh and Sarath Lal were cremated last year.

On February 17, the Congress held a massive protest and prayer meeting to mark the first anniversary of the brutal killing of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Periya. Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan said the attack on the bus shelters was part of the CPM conspiracy to shatter the peace in Periya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp