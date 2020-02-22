K Surendran assumes charge as Kerala BJP state chief; senior leaders of rival faction stay away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Surendran assumed charge as the youngest president of the BJP state unit here on Saturday.

The 49-year-old firebrand leader's ascension to the top post, at a function held at the party headquarters, also exposed the fissures in party, with some senior leaders staying away from the program.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who is believed to have played a key role in Surendran's elevation to the state president's post, was present to back his protege.

What surprised many was the presence of national executive member PK Krishnadas, the leader of the rival faction that was initially opposed to Surendran's selection to the post.

While general secretary Sobha Surendran chose to give the entire function a miss, two other general secretaries - MT Ramesh and AN Rahdakrishanan played hide and seek when Surendran assumed charge.

Ramesh, who was present when Surendran was accorded a reception by BJP workers at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station, turned up late for the function held at the party state headquarters.

A N Radhakrishan also arrived at the fag end of the programme, setting tongues wagging about the displeasure of the three leaders - who were also frontrunners to the top post - over Surendran's selection. Ramesh and Radhakrishan are staunch loyalists of PK Krishnadas.

However, the indifferent stance adopted by Ramesh and Radhakrishan when Krishnadas himself was present at the function gave rise to speculation that all was not well within the Krishndadas camp.

It is learnt that Krishnadas finally decided to bury the hatchet with the Muraleedharan faction, much to the displeasure of leaders who banked on him for their elevation to the state president post. Sobha Surendran is peeved at missing the top spot by a whisker with Muraleedharan and Krishnadas factions allegedly closing ranks at the last minute.

Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who was also expected to attend the programme, was absent but he cited prior commitments as the reason for staying away.

Other prominent leaders present at the function were national secretary H Raja, O Rajagopal MLA, former state presidents K Raman Pillai, C K Padmanabhan, senior leaders Aiyappan Pillai, P P Mukundan, NDA state convener Thushar Vellapally. Members of state committee and national council and district presidents were also present.

Rousing reception

Surendran who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Railway station on Saturday morning was given a grand reception by party workers who received him with placards and flowers.

The new BJP president was then taken on an open jeep through major junctions of the capital city before reaching the state headquarters. Hundreds of party workers on bikes accompanied Surendran's vehicle as it reached the party state office.

Surendran assumed office three months after his predecessor P S Sreedharan Pillai quit the post following his appointment as Governor of Mizoram. The immediate task Surendran is to prepare the party for the local body polls which is just eight months away and the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in May, 2021.