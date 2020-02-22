KSRTC bus accident: Amid silent tears, families and friends bid adieu to loved ones

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: While they struggled to accept the reality, families, friends and local residents on Friday bid adieu to their loved ones, who died in the KSRTC bus-container truck collision at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu, with silent tears and prayers.

Snijo, whose wife Anu died in the fateful accident, was still in shock that she wouldn’t be there to spend the rest of his life with. Her mortal remains were first brought to Snijo’s house at Erumapetty and later taken to her native place Eyyal. The funeral rites were held at St Francis Xavier Church, Eyyal. Ramya Haridas, MP, was also there at the funeral.

In the presence of a large number of youngsters who either worked or studied along with him, Haneesh K M’s mortal remains were cremated at Parvathy Santhighat here. For his family, 25-year-old Haneesh was the only breadwinner and had married Sreeparvathy on October 27, 2019.

Arimbur native KD Yesudas’ funeral rites were held at Manakkodi St Joseph’s Church. Though settled in Bengaluru with his wife and son, Yesudas continued to keep his deep bond with the local people. From childhood friends to colleagues, everyone who attended the funeral couldn’t digest the reality.

Chiyyaram native Joffy Paul’s funeral rites were held at Vijayamatha Church at Chiyyaram. Father of three little children, Joffy had started the construction of their dream home some days back. Joffy has left them before he could realise the dreams and promises to the kids. The funeral rites of Naseef Muhammadali, a native of Andathode near Punnayurkulam was held in the night on Thursday. For the friends who used to gather under the banyan tree at Andathode, the untimely demise of the youth is still a shock. They find it difficult to accept that Naseef wouldn’t be there anymore to share the stories of Bengaluru with them and also to take part in the local festivals as a gang.

The funeral rites of Igni Raphael, a native of Ollur, will be conducted only on Saturday. Igni’s wife Bincy is still under treatment at a government hospital in Coimbatore.