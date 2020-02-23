Home States Kerala

First CSC Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the state to be operational from Feb 25

The first complete Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) for Aadhaar enrolment and other services in the state will start functioning from Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first complete Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) for Aadhaar enrolment and other services in the state will start functioning from Tuesday. The ASK in Kerala will be inaugurated by Lakshmikanta Dash, Assistant Director General UIDAI, at Deepa Arcade, Convent Road, near General Hospital junction , Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday in the presence of Vinod Kuriakose, state head (Operations), CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. A digital initiative of the Centre, Common Service Centres (CSCs) have plans to open new centres for Aadhaar enrolment and other services in 700 districts across India by 2020.

The decision to restart Aadhaar services enrolment comes after it was stopped due to security concerns and poor infrastructure in 2017. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has approved the proposal to restart the Aadhaar services.Currently, there is one CSC office in every state and the government is planning to expand such ASKs to every district. These offices will be modelled after the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in terms of facilities as well as ensuring highest standards of security for the unique identity number. These centres will be run by officials who are on the rolls of the CSC e-Governance Services, which comes under the ministry of electronics and IT.

