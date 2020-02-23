Justice eludes kin of Periya twin murder victims

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The wheels of justice are moving at a snail’s pace in Periya twin murder case even after the first anniversary of the brutal incident. Five months after the murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, Youth Congress leaders in Periya, the Single Judge of the Kerala High Court handed over the investigation of the case to CBI. However, the government filed an appeal against the probe and fielded a senior Supreme Court advocate to defend the case by giving more than Rs 50 lakh as fees.

The bereaved family has been awaiting the mercy of the High Court for the past three months. Though the Division Bench had reserved its order in the appeal, it has not pronounced its order yet. The parents of the slain youths accused the CBI for the inaction though there was no interim order staying the Single Judge’s judgment directing a CBI probe. “We have faith in the court. It was the state government that tried to avoid an inquiry by the CBI. The delay in investigation by the CBI will lead to destruction of evidence,” said Sathyanarayanan, father of Sarath Lal.

The parents said that the High Court, even at the very stage of admission, declined to grant a stay on the Single Judge’s order or to admit the appeal. Instead, it heard the matter in detail. Since there was no stay by the division bench, the delay in pronouncing the judgment will cause no harm and the CBI can continue the probe. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have decided to hold a protest in front of the CBI office, Kochi, at 10am on Monday against the delay in the investigation.

Parents move court

The parents of the deceased Youth Congress leaders have approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking a directive to the CBI to file status of the investigation in the case. The petitioners submitted that immediately after the re-registration of the case, the officials of CBI had rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. Apart from that, there was no progress in the probe.



Timeline

February 17, 2019: Kripesh and Sarat Lal killed by CPM workers in Periya, Kasaragod.

April 2, 2019: Parents of the deceased approach the High Court seeking a CBI probe

September 30, 2019: Justice B Sudheendra Kumar orders a CBI probe. The court says the chargesheet was filed blindly, without conducting any proper investigation and believing the version of Peethambaran, the first accused in the case.

October 23, 2019: CBI re-registers the case and submits a report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam.

November 1, 2019: State government files an appeal before the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice.

November 16, 2019: The Bench reserves its order after the conclusion of arguments by the state government and counsel for the victim’s parents.