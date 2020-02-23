KAS 2020 conducted smoothly; many candidates find it tough to crack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3,84,661 candidates appeared for the first Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary written examination conducted across the state on Saturday. A major chunk of candidates was of the view that the examination was tough compared to a Kerala PSC examination. According to candidates, the examination which was conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions was difficult. However, they were hopeful of clearing it.

“We were well prepared. But the exam was tough and was on the lines of UPSC standards. Both the sessions were tough,” said Varun VG, a candidate who wrote the examination in the capital. For Sreelekshmi V, the examination in the afternoon session was better than the morning session. “But I feel it will be hard to crack it,” she said. The examination was conducted under high-security cover. The main examination is expected in the October-November period and the final rank list is expected to be published by November 1.

PSC chairman Sakeer Hussain told TNIE that the examination was conducted in a smooth manner and no complaints were raised at any centre in the state. “The questions were analytical in nature as it is an exam of higher standards compared to a PSC examination. However, we have not decided on the main examination and the date for publishing the list as there is an LSG election down the line in October-November,” he said.

At the PSC headquarters, around 250 candidates appeared for the examination after securing a court verdict favouring them. All of the candidates are teachers working in government service. They approached the court after getting an opportunity to apply for by transfer -appointment making them eligible for writing the examination. As per government notification on KAS statutory rules and orders dated December 29, 2017, all government employees, including those with the constitutional bodies, are eligible for by transfer appointment under stream two, provided their age is 40 years or below.

The examination was conducted in 1,535 centres in the state. Though 4.1 lakh candidates applied for the examination, many of them could not appear for it because the date clashed with IBPS bank clerical examination. The highest number of centres was in Thiruvananthapuram district - 261. The lowest number of centres was in Wayanad, which had 30. The government had arranged special KSRTC services for the convenience of the candidates.