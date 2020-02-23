Home States Kerala

Kerala wants to reintroduce two-driver rule for trucks

The state government has decided to approach the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to reintroduce the two-driver rule for national permit trucks and lorries.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has decided to approach the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to reintroduce the two-driver rule for national permit trucks and lorries.
The MoRTH had amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rule in March 2018 to allow national permit heavy vehicles to ply with one driver, instead of two. The state Transport Department’s decision to approach MoRTH comes in the wake of the accident at Avinashi near Coimbatore involving a container truck and a KSRTC bus, which claimed 19 lives. The truck had only one driver, who might have dozed off at the wheel, as per the initial findings. 

‘Two-driver policy can reduce risk of accidents’

“The rule amendment made by MoRTH is matter of great concern as it allows a national permit vehicle to ply with only one driver. This is resulting in the driver not getting sufficient sleep while on duty. The MVD has approached the transport department to revoke the new amendment. Based on that, the state Transport Department will write to MoRTH for the reinstatement of the two-driver rule in national permit trucks,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner. According to him, long-distance vehicle drivers should not drive continuously for over three hours. “A driver should not drive more than eight hours a day. But as per data, almost all the commercial vehicle drivers work more than 12 hours a day,” said Puthalath, citing the Avinashi incident. Meanwhile, road safety experts have opined around 40 per cent of accidents along the highway stretch happens when drivers doze off at the wheels. “Earlier, the accidents in the state was mostly due to drunken driving or two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.  But recently, several mishaps have occurred as the drivers fell asleep,” said B J Antony, former deputy transport commissioner.

‘Driver’s fault’
A preliminary report submitted by the MVD to the Transport Minister blames the container lorry driver for the accident at Avinashi on Thursday. The driver might have dozed off or was speeding, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp