Home States Kerala

Kuttanad bypoll to be a thorny issue for UDF

Fight between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani in KC(M) is a headache for the UDF as both factions have staked claim to the seat

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the political fronts are awaiting a formal announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for a by-election to Kuttanad Assembly constituency following the demise of sitting MLA Thomas Chandy, the United Democratic Front (UDF) appears to be a divided house.
While a vertical split has divided the Kerala Congress (M) which contested for the UDF in the previous election, Congress, the leading party of the coalition, itself is struggling to resolve internal issues. Adding to the woes, Kerala Congress (Jacob), another constituent of the UDF, witnessed a vertical split with its party leader Anoop Jacob and chairman Johny Nellore parting ways the other day. 

The fight between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani in KC(M) is a headache for the UDF as both factions have staked a claim to the seat. While Joseph stated it was his candidate, Jacob Abraham, who contested the previous election and that he should be given a second chance, Jose opposed it claiming that Kuttanad was given to KC(M) in lieu of Punalur, which was taken over by the Congress. Jose has already made his stand clear that KC(M) won’t be ready for any compromise with regard to Kuttanad seat. Joseph also expressed hope that the Congress won’t take over a seat from any of its constituents.

At the same time, local leadership of the Congress in Kuttanad has already requested the KPCC leadership to take over the seat from KC(M). According to Block Congress Committee, a Catholic or an Ezhava candidate will be suitable to wrest the seat from the LDF. The local leaders are expected to meet the KPCC leadership with this demand on Monday. According to reliable sources, Joseph will be ready for an exchange if they are given Muvattupuzha Assembly seat. However, the Congress leadership is unlikely to accept this demand as Muvattupuzha is a pro-UDF constituency than Kuttanad.

“Though we have lost the seat in the previous election, Muvattupuzha is obviously a UDF constituency. Handing over this seat to P J Joseph is suicidal for the Congress,” said a Congress leader.At the same time, the Congress is yet to arrive on a conclusion on taking over the seat as they fear it may cost the UDF dearly if Jose or Joseph quit the coalition over such a move. It is in such a situation that AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said the Congress has not made any discussions in this regard.“No discussion has been taken place with regard to taking over Kuttanad seat, which has already been cleared by the KPCC president and the Opposition leader. The UDF wants to unite the KC(M) factions and we have passed this to KC(M) leadership. As a leading party in the UDF, Congress will initiate all the efforts to lead the front united,” Chandy said.

