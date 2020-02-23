‘Labour commissioners told to enforce mid-day break rule’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreelal K, additional labour commissioner (enforcement), told TNIE that 40 labour commissioners across the state have been directed to enforce the order on the mid-day break on a daily basis. “We have not come across any violations. However, if we come across any instances of non-compliance, there is a standing instruction to crack down on such violations.”

Kochi Metro managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma said the metro has rescheduled the working hours of its labourers. “We have rescheduled the working hours, as our workers are employed on a shift basis. Our work will not be affected due to the rescheduling. Before 12 pm and after 3 pm their schedules have been adjusted,” said Sharma.

Ernakulam Additional District Medical Officer S Sreedevi said no sunburn cases have been reported from the district so far. “We have not yet reported any sunburn cases but we always tell patients to carry a bottle of water or umbrella whenever they step outside into the hot sun. Overexposure to heat can cause dehydration and severe cases of dehydration may have dangerous effects on the body,” she

said. Meanwhile, Jils George, chief of General Medicine, Ernakulam Government Medical College, said if excessive dehydration cases are left unattended, it could even lead to kidney failure. “Drinking lots of water, even when not required, and avoiding direct exposure to the sun during the 12-3:00 pm period, is the only way to avert it,” said George.