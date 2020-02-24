Kerala girl falls into well while on call, uses same phone to ring up rescue

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: It was a rare phone call for a family at Valiyaparappur in Thirunavaya panchayat near Tirur. “Hello, I am inside the well, please rescue me,” the 23-year-old woman caller told her relatives whom she was visiting to see the Vairamkode vela festival. Thaskiya fell into the well in front of the house as she was immersed in a conversation on the phone with someone on Friday. She was unaware of the position of the well. The same phone came to her rescue in the end.

A team of police led by Tirur SI Jaleel Karuthedath and fire force officers pulled her out of the well with minor injuries. According to the police, “The girl called her relatives from the well to inform them that she had fallen into the well. The family members were surprised when they received the call from her as she was around with them just two minutes before,” said Fire and Rescue Services official. The relatives immediately called the police and fire force.

Jaleel Karuthedath, who was in charge of the security in the festival area, rushed to the place when he received information about the accident. The SI and police team made all arrangements for the rescue operation. When the fire and rescue officers reached the spot, the SI volunteered to rescue the woman and got into the well.

Later, with the help of the fire and rescue officials, the SI took the woman out of the well. She was admitted to the nearby hospital with minor injuries. “I had worked with the fire and rescue force before joining the police and the experience of working with the department made me confident of taking up the task of rescuing the girl,” Jaleel said.