Home States Kerala

Vigilance likely to probe Kerala government staff's role in PSC exam coaching centres

Preliminary investigation shows two Secretariat staff played a major role in managing two leading centres; documents seized in raids; fire officer found taking classes
 

Published: 24th February 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

PSC Exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AS Ganesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is likely to launch a detailed probe into the involvement of government employees with private coaching centres across the state after a preliminary investigation revealed that two Secretariat staff played a major role in managing the day-to-day affairs of two leading PSC coaching centres. Vigilance sources said a probe on a petition received by Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Team II threw light into the involvement of a few government employees, who ran private coaching centres registered in the name of their relatives and friends.

A senior Vigilance officer said two employees of the Secretariat were suspected of running separate PSC coaching centres. One of them was on a long leave since 2013. Based on the complaint, the Vigilance on Sunday conducted raids at these centres and seized documents, including register books. In another separate incident, a Fire and Rescue Services officer was found taking classes in a coaching centre and he  was booked red-handed. These coaching centres have presence in all major cities in the state.

Vigilance sources said there has been numerous instances where government employees own private establishments, including coaching centres,  or work in them for monetary benefits, which contravenes the Service Rules. “As per Service Rules, government employees cannot simultaneously associate with financially yielding private jobs. Even those who are on leave should reveal to the government if they are working with any private firms,” said a senior Vigilance officer. 

The Vigilance, meanwhile, will also write to the government asking details of the employees who are on long leave. “Those who are on long leave without pay can take up private jobs. But they are mandated to inform the government in writing prior to joining such jobs,” said sources.

PSC TO HOLD PARALLEL INVESTIGATION

T’Puram: The Kerala PSC will conduct a parallel investigation into the complaint that the government staff, including those working in the PSC office, are involved in giving training to PSC aspirants at various coaching centres in the capital, PSC chairman M K Sakeer has said. He was responding to the media after the Vigilance raid took place at two PSC coaching centres at Thampanoor here on Sunday based on a complaint that the government staff from the Secretariat and PSC office are involved in teaching the aspirants. “The state government should take stringent action against such people. PSC has no connection with these coaching centres. However, we will also conduct an internal probe,” Sakeer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala psc coaching centres Kerala PSC corruption
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp