Body of elderly man found in canal; two arrested

Two people have been held in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man, who was found killed and abandoned in a plastic sack in Marayur here on Monday.

IDUKKI: Two people have been held in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man, who was found killed and abandoned in a plastic sack in Marayur here on Monday.The deceased has been identified as Mariyappan of Ambadi Bhavan, Babu Nagar in Marayur. The police have arrested Midhun, 29, of Alayil house,  Thuvaranpara, Santhipuram and Anpazhakan, 65, of Babu Nagar in Marayur.

Mariyappan’s body was found abandoned in a plastic sack in the canal near the irrigation complex near Marayur KSEB office by the residents around 8am on Monday. Mariyappan had suffered injuries all over his body, after being stabbed by a sharp weapon.According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night. Mariyappan, who reached Marayur from Vathalgundu in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening, brought liquor and went to Anpazhakan’s house. Anpazhakan, who is staying at a rented house in Marayur along with Midhun, started to drink with Mariyappan. Midhun was also heavily drunk. 

However, while watching television at Anpazhakan’s house, a verbal fight broke over between the trio over buying one more bottle of liquor. Following this, Anpazhakan and Midhun stabbed Mariyappan several times with a knife. Later, they tied up Mariyappan’s hands and legs and packed him in a plastic sack and abandoned the body in a canal 150m away from his home.

Sacred thread gives the crucial hint
When Mariyappan’s body was found on Monday morning, nobody could identify the person as multiple injuries had disfigured him. However, when the police took out Mariyappan’s body from the sack, K V Manoj, a native of Pattam, identified the sacred thread found in the body, which helped identify him. Manoj pointed out the presence of the thread to the police, and in the investigation conducted by the cops, they found out that Mariyappan was missing.

Meanwhile, the statement given by his family members that Mariyappan had gone to Anpazhakan’s house helped the police take the duo into custody and they admitted to the crime during questioning. The police have found out the knife used by the culprits to murder Mariyappan and the remaining pieces of coir used by them to tie up Mariyappan’s hands and legs.

