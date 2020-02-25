Expatriate youth languishing in Saudi desert brought back home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expatriate youth who was languishing in a desert in Saudi Arabia for over two months without proper food or water was rescued and brought back home thanks to the intervention of NORKA Roots.V Adwaidh, who hails from Vithura near here, reached Kuwait on a driver visa. Initially, he was in charge of his sponsor’s vehicles but after some days, the sponsor deployed him in a farm owned by him in Saudi Arabia.

Adwaidh, who used to graze goats and camels, was provided accommodation in a tent and was denied proper food and water for over two months. The water provided to the animals and the food that he used to get rarely kept him alive. After Adwaidh’s father approached NORKA Roots, the expatriate welfare body got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. NORKA Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri also got in touch with Naaz Shoukathali, a social worker in Dammam, seeking his help in tracing the youth.

After Adwaidh was located in the desert using Google Map, NORKA Roots arranged for his air ticket to fly back to Kerala. He landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday and was received by NORKA Roots officials. Adwaidh’sfather SR Venukumar, who was present to receive his son, thanked NORKA Roots and the state government for their swift intervention.