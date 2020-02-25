GV Raja sports schools to be set up in all districts

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: GV Raja Model Sports Schools will be set up in all districts, said Sports Minister E P Jayarajan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Sports Life Fitness Centre on the second floor of the new hockey stadium here on Sunday.

The fitness centre aims to combat lifestyle diseases and build a healthy generation. The construction of 44 multipurpose indoor stadiums, a `1,000-crore project, is in progress, said Jayarajan. He suggested that sports councils should be set up at the local level. Gold medal winners of last year’s Inter-University Athletics Championships, Sports Council students Saina and Mukundan were honoured at the event.