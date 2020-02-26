'Deliberate attempt of fraud', says collector after CPM leader gets flood relief fund in his bank account 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fresh controversy has erupted in Kerala after flood relief funds were transferred to the bank account of a local CPM leader. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has said that it was not because of technical errors but a deliberate attempt of fraud.

"We initiated steps and got Rs 10,54,000 recredited from the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank. In our internal inquiry also found that no similar deals were done elsewhere and the flood relief fund for the district is safe," Suhas said.

The collector had earlier suspended relief fund section clerk Vishnuprasad in connection with the misappropriation.

According to the internal inquiry findings, the names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated while allotting them flood relief in March 2019. As a result, the additional fund that was in the treasury account was later transferred to CPM Thrikkakkara (East) local committee member MA Anwar's account.

It was found that Rs 10.54 lakh was transferred in five installments. After noticing that money was getting transferred from the treasury to Anawar's account at Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank, secretary of the bank A N Rajamma conducted an inquiry.

Later, she informed the bank president K R Jayachandran about the misappropriation. Anwar, however, remitted the amount back to the treasury. The Thrikakkara Police have launched an investigation.