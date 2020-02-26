Home States Kerala

Fresh charge against PSC: Lifted Pak civil services exam questions for KAS

Thomas said the questions --- No. 63, 64, 66, 67, 69 & 70 --- were lifted from the Pakistani examination and reproduced without any change.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  Kerala Public Service Commission, which has been facing criticism of late for reasons including the question paper leak, on Tuesday found itself in the middle of another controversy, which is embarrassing. In a fresh bout of attack on the commission, Congress legislator P T Thomas said six questions asked in the 2011 Pakistan Civil Services Examination were copied and used for the Kerala Administrative Service exam on Saturday. Thomas urged the authorities to cancel the exam and go for a fresh one.

Thomas said the questions --- No. 63, 64, 66, 67, 69 & 70 --- were lifted from the Pakistani examination and reproduced without any change. Even the answer options were retained.“The only difference was that the Pakistani exam had five options while we had only four. The first four answer options were reproduced verbatim while the fifth one was struck off,” Thomas alleged. He added lifting of questions from an examination conducted by another country and using it verbatim was a big mistake on the part of PSC.

“The lapse should be investigated thoroughly. In fact, even the order of the questions wasn’t changed,” he said. Thomas further alleged that prior to the exams, there were talks of question paper leak in Thiruvananthapuram and there should be an investigation into that as well. “There have been lots of issues related to PSC of late which have led to its loss of credibility,” he said.

PSC Chairman M K Sakeer rejected the allegation and said the accusation was meant to portray the commission in poor light. He said the KAS questions were based on theories. “The PSC has no direct role in setting the questions. They were prepared by experts,” he added.

COPIED Qs
No. 63 | 64 | 66 | 67 | 69 | 70

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp