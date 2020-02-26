Fresh charge against PSC: Lifted Pak civil services exam questions for KAS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission, which has been facing criticism of late for reasons including the question paper leak, on Tuesday found itself in the middle of another controversy, which is embarrassing. In a fresh bout of attack on the commission, Congress legislator P T Thomas said six questions asked in the 2011 Pakistan Civil Services Examination were copied and used for the Kerala Administrative Service exam on Saturday. Thomas urged the authorities to cancel the exam and go for a fresh one.

Thomas said the questions --- No. 63, 64, 66, 67, 69 & 70 --- were lifted from the Pakistani examination and reproduced without any change. Even the answer options were retained.“The only difference was that the Pakistani exam had five options while we had only four. The first four answer options were reproduced verbatim while the fifth one was struck off,” Thomas alleged. He added lifting of questions from an examination conducted by another country and using it verbatim was a big mistake on the part of PSC.

“The lapse should be investigated thoroughly. In fact, even the order of the questions wasn’t changed,” he said. Thomas further alleged that prior to the exams, there were talks of question paper leak in Thiruvananthapuram and there should be an investigation into that as well. “There have been lots of issues related to PSC of late which have led to its loss of credibility,” he said.

PSC Chairman M K Sakeer rejected the allegation and said the accusation was meant to portray the commission in poor light. He said the KAS questions were based on theories. “The PSC has no direct role in setting the questions. They were prepared by experts,” he added.

