Govt approves Rs 1.76 crore for hiring helicopter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overlooking allegations of tender irregularities and the austerity measures adopted by the state, the government has allocated Rs 1.76 crore in advance to hire a helicopter from Pawan Hans for various operational purpose of the police.

The decision of the government to hire the chopper from Pawan Hans had run into a controversy after rival companies alleged that their tender bids were overruled despite quoting lower amounts. The amount now sanctioned will cover the fixed monthly charge of Rs 1.44 crore plus the GST rate of 18 per cent.

The hiring will be on a wet-lease basis and in case of flying beyond 20 hours per month, an hourly charge of Rs 67,926 will be charged. The police had proposed hiring the ‘AS 365 Dauphin N Helicopter’. Three types of choppers were suggested by Pawan Hans, of which Dauphin was selected on account of its technical superiority.

Dauphin is a medium twin-engine machine with sound-proofing and can be used for aerial tracking and identification of insurgents, troop insertion in Naxal-infested areas, deployment of commandos and rescue and relief operations.

However, the matter ran into troubled waters after reports emerged that the rival competitors, who had quoted lesser amounts, were arbitrarily ignored. The move was also criticised on the account of the austerity measures put in place by the government.