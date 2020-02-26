Home States Kerala

Govt approves Rs 1.76 crore for hiring helicopter

It covers monthly charge of I1.44 cr plus 18% GST for police chopper

Published: 26th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overlooking allegations of tender irregularities and the austerity measures adopted by the state, the government has allocated Rs 1.76 crore in advance to hire a helicopter from Pawan Hans for various operational purpose of the police.

The decision of the government to hire the chopper from Pawan Hans had run into a controversy after rival companies alleged that their tender bids were overruled despite quoting lower amounts. The amount now sanctioned will cover the fixed monthly charge of Rs 1.44 crore plus the GST rate of 18 per cent. 

The hiring will be on a wet-lease basis and in case of flying beyond 20 hours per month, an hourly charge of Rs 67,926 will be charged. The police had proposed hiring the ‘AS 365 Dauphin N Helicopter’. Three types of choppers were suggested by Pawan Hans, of which Dauphin was selected on account of its technical superiority.

Dauphin is a medium twin-engine machine with sound-proofing and can be used for aerial tracking and identification of insurgents, troop insertion in Naxal-infested areas, deployment of commandos and rescue and relief operations.

However, the matter ran into troubled waters after reports emerged that the rival competitors, who had quoted lesser amounts, were arbitrarily ignored. The move was also criticised on the account of the austerity measures put in place by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp