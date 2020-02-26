Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to stop Delhi violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the Union Government to take urgent steps to stop violence and bring normalcy back in Delhi. The riots are the result of Sangh Parivar's move to suppress anti-CAA agitations on the street, alleged the Left leader.

A sense of insecurity has been prevalent in the national capital, he said. In a statement issued here, Pinarayi said hate campaigns and scaremongering is going on in the national capital. He also urged the Union Home Ministry to take strict action against those behind the violence.

It is deeply worrying that neighborhoods in our national capital are burning. This is an outcome of Sangh Parivar's delusion that they can silence dissent with violence. Rampaging mobs and unabated hate speech indicate a serious situation. This must end. Sanity should prevail. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 26, 2020

The Delhi riots are the result of Sangh Parivar's pipe dreams that anti-CAA agitations can be dealt with force. The anti-CAA protests are aimed at protecting India's democratic and secular values. The violence is the result of Sangh Parivar dreams that these agitations can be suppressed on the street. Secular forces should come forward to bring back peace in Delhi, the statement further added.

The chief minister said people in Delhi are scared. Many Keralites have raised concerns about the safety of their lives and property. Pinarayi also exhorted the Malayali community in Delhi to intervene against a move for communal polarisation.