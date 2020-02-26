Kerala man arrested for abusing anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh on Facebook

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kerala police on Wednesday arrested a man for hurling abuses and instigate violence against Shaheen Bagh protesters of in Delhi.

Sreejith Raveendran, 24, son of Raveendran from Attappadi went live on Facebook to openly abuse the women who have been carrying out anti-CAA protests for the past 70 days.

The comments which targeted a particular community was protested by many social media users.

On Wednesday, the Congress, Muslim League, DYFI and Mohal protested against the comments posted by Sreejith Raveendran in the social media.

The Agali police, which made the arrest, said that the case was registered based on the complaint of DYFI branch secretary Mohammed Iqbal.

The police arrested Sreejith under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal code for promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

The police team which made the arrest was led by circle inspector Hidayutulla Mampuram, sub-inspector Shenu and civil police officers Anwar and Panali.

The Agali police said that he will be produced in court on Wednesday evening.