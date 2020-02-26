Kerala missing bullets case: SI attached to Special Armed Police taken in custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has taken a Sub Inspector into custody as part of the probe into the bullet missing case. A Sub Inspector attached with the Special Armed Police camp at Peroorkada was taken into custody and his arrest is likely to be recorded in the afternoon.

Crime Branch sources said the SI, identified as Reji Balachandran, was nabbed for his role in producing fake bullet cases during CAG auditing. The CAG report had revealed that several INSAS rifles and bullet had gone missing from the police repository.

Following this, the Crime Branch was roped in to probe the matter. The Crime Branch had later claimed that only bullets were missing and the missing rifles were found with the police personnel posted in Manipur.

The Crime Branch also said there was a mismatch between the internal audit report of the police and CAG report regarding number of bullets missing. The Crime Branch said that this matter will also be probed.