Techies disillusioned as govt says ‘no’ to pubs

People of Kerala, especially techies and professionals, were thrilled when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan floated the idea of starting pubs in the state in November last year.

KOCHI: People of Kerala, especially techies and professionals, were thrilled when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan floated the idea of starting pubs in the state in November last year. The idea was to provide a sort of entertainment and relaxation to those who work at late hours. However, the excitement has now given way to disappointment for the techies as the government decided not to allow pubs in the draft liquor policy announced on Tuesday. 

Some of the techies lashed out at the government’s policy as they believe it’s against uplifting the nightlife and tourism prospects of the state. “I have a lot many friends who travel to other cities for partying because it’s a strict ‘no’ in our city. This sudden change in government’s decision is aimed at keeping the majority of voters happy. If we intend to improve our state’s tourism efficiency, this is a bad move. We have a lot of foreigners coming for work, and drinking and pubs are a part of their culture. So, this policy isn’t helping anybody at all,” said Aswathy Pillai, member, Natana art and cultural club of IT companies in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Vivek George, an employee in Kochi’s Infopark, said pubs are needed to promote nightlife in the state. “Pubs will redefine the casual dining concepts of Malayalis, particularly techies. Pubs are no longer seen as a place only to booze, but a spot for unwinding with friends and family. Tourism and IT are the two fairly performing sectors here, which also contribute significantly to infra development. Social life in Kerala definitely needs an upliftment. Initiatives which promote nightlife should be encouraged,” he added.

Many techies said social drinking should be encouraged so that the youngsters restrain themselves from using drugs, and pubs are the best way to do it. “It’s perfectly fine to have quality time with friends and family over a drink. More stringent norms in the availability encourage the younger crowd to opt for drugs. Coming home drunk and torturing family members will continue in our state unless social drinking gains popularity,” said Preema Manu, who works in a multinational corporation in Infopark.

IT staff hope govt will change stand
Prathidhwani Kochi, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Infopark, was very supportive when the chief minister announced plans to open pubs here. In spite of the new liquor policy, the members believe that pubs will be started in Kerala without much delay. 

“Like Bengaluru, it’s high time Kerala adopted the ‘pub culture’. We aren’t disappointed as we believe that the government hasn’t permanently scrapped the idea. Nightlife in the city should improve,” said Ashik C Sreenivasan, secretary, Prathidhwani. 

“The liquor policy doesn’t say that the plan has been scrapped. With many of the techies working in night shifts, pubs will be the place for them to unwind. It will be a source of recreation and entertainment too. Techies needn’t be disheartened as we believe the government will plan and introduce pubs soon,” said Indulekha V, a member of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in Infopark.

A failed idea
The idea was to provide a sort of entertainment to those who work at late hours 

No more thrill 
Excitement has given way to disappointment following announcement of draft policy

