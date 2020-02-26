UDF to hold talks with allies to iron out differences

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A primary understanding has reportedly been reached in the UDF in connection with the taking over of the Kuttanad seat from the Kerala Congress (M) by the Congress. However, a formal decision will be announced only after detailed consultation with the KC (M) and other allies in the front. Further, in the event of taking over the Kuttanad seat, KC(M) would be given another seat.

Speaking to media persons after the UDF coordination committee meeting here on Tuesday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said no formal decision on Kuttanad seat was taken. But talks are on with UDF allies and the candidate for the Kuttanad seat will be announced by the UDF, he said. The meeting with the UDF allies, especially with the Kerala Congress parties, will give thrust to the need to stand united. If there are any issues with allies, it would be sorted out through conciliatory talks and the date of which would be finalised later, he said.

In reply to a question he also maintained that Kuttanad seat belongs to KC(M) and no one has any doubt over it. He also said the UDF workers will lay siege to the Secretariat in protest against the anti-people policies of the state government. A dharna will be organised in front of the treasuries on March 19 in protest against the stalling of development works in panchayats, he said. IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty also said the UDF will move unitedly and there are no such grave issues within the front as reported by the media.