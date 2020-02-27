Guruvayur Padmanabhan, calm king who moved elegantly, dead

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a land where elephants are admired for their features and manners, Guruvayur Padmanabhan was considered a king. Padmanabhan, 80, succumbed to foot diseases and age-related ailments on Wednesday. Known for his calm behaviour and distinct features, Padmanabhan always attracted the love and respect of people, even those who were not passionate about elephants and their parades. Born in 1940 in Nilambur forests, Padmanabhan was dedicated to Lord Krishna of Guruvayur temple by E P Brothers in 1954.

He grew steadily in stature and in 2004, Guruvayur Devaswom honoured him with ‘Gajaratnam’ title. He carried the idol of Thiruvambady at Thrissur Pooram for years and the tusker with the mounted deity was a sight to behold. When it comes to carrying Sree Krishna’s idol, be it during Ekadashi celebrations or the annual temple festival, Padmanabhan was the first choice.

He carried the idol even during the 2019 Ekadashi celebrations, in November, but the Forest Department intervened and issued a ban on the eve of Ekadashi day. Medical examination revealed Padmanabhan had been undergoing treatment for foot rot, a very common disease in captive elephants across the state.

Padmanabhan to be cremated at Malayattoor

AS his condition got better after two months, Padmanabhan was allowed to be paraded on Guruvayur temple premises, under strict restrictions. The medical team recommended the tusker could be paraded only twice or three times a week, but only in Guruvayur temple. According to Devaswom authorities, a team of doctors including Avanipparambu Maheswaran Namboothirippad, K Vivek, P Venugopal, P B Giridas, DS Rajeev and Devan Namboothiri was appointed exclusively for Padmanabhan’s treatment. The treatment methods were adopted after consultation with K Kunal Sharma, an Assamese expert.

“The Devaswom had arranged laboratory facilities inside Punnathoorkotta so that blood test results could be known without delay. Sharma had conveyed that the elephant would recover but would take time. He did recover 90 per cent, but didn’t survive,” said an official. Padmanabhan will be cremated in alayattoor. Heritage Animal Task Force secretary VK Venkitachalam said the authorities should appoint a team of doctors on a permanent basis to treat the remaining elephants of Guruvayur temple.

“At present, doctors are appointed on deputation basis. Presence of a veterinary surgeon is also a must at Punnathurkotta,” he said.