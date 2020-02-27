KSRTC increases fare to Karnataka; AC buses spared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a 12 per cent fare hike by Karnataka Road Transport Corporation in its ordinary and express services, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the fares of buses operating similar services to various locations in Karnataka from February 27. The fares have been hiked by 12 per cent.

The decision was taken on Wednesday as per the inter-state agreement with Karnataka. The fare revision is applicable only to stage carriers up to Superfast class. The fares of multi-axle AC buses would remain the same.

KSRTC operates ordinary, fast and superfast services to Mangalore, Bengaluru and Mysuru. KSRTC operates these services to Karnataka from the units in Northern Zone such as Kozhikode, Sultan Bathery, Kannur, Kasaragod. A journey on superfast from Kozhikode to Bengaluru would now cost `371 instead of `343 charged earlier. Similarly the Kozhikode-Mysuru trip will cost `228 instead of `216.