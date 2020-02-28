Home States Kerala

Condolences pour in for 7-year-old missing girl found dead after 20 hours

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala mourned the death and called for a probe into the mystery angle raised by the local population.

Published: 28th February 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 07:27 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Condolences poured in to the family of Devananda, the missing seven-year-old who was found dead in the Ithikkara river on Friday morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mammootty were among those who mourned the untimely death of the little girl.  

"Kerala was trying hard to get her back. But her body was fished out from the Ithikkara river by police swimmers in the morning around 7.30 am. The news came in as a rude shock to everyone. My deepest condolences to her family," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala mourned the death and called for a probe into the mystery angle raised by the local population. "The prayers of the entire state went unanswered. The news on her missing created fear among all the parents. Police should launch a probe to solve the alleged mystery in the death. Let the almighty give strength to her parents to bear the loss," he said.

Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said her death was saddening.

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Dulquer Salmaan and Govind Padmasoorya condoled the death.

"The joint search and prayers of the state failed. Devananda's gone.. tributes," Kunchacko Boban said in his FB post.

Aju Varghese raised suspicion over the death. His FB post: "May this be the last such incident. May we all have our eyes wide open to protect and safe guard all the children and women in our near surroundings. Sincerely hope the law and order system bring out the hands behind"
 

