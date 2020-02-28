Home States Kerala

Thousands bid farewell to tusker Guruvayur Padmanabhan

From film actress Anusree to photographers and elephant lovers’, social media users condoled the death of the calmest and well-mannered elephant.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The procession carrying the carcass of Guruvayur Padmanabhan halted at Patturaickal in Thrissur for public to pay their last respects

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amid the discontent overtaking the carcass of Guruvayur Padmanabhan to Malayattur for cremation, thousands of Lord Krishna devotees and elephant lovers bid adieu to the tusker which was considered the uncrowned king among captive elephants in the state. The 80-year-old tusker, which died on Wednesday, was taken to Malayattur in a big procession in a decorated lorry with high police security on Thursday.

From film actress Anusree to photographers and elephant lovers’, social media users condoled the death of the calmest and well-mannered elephant. Before moving out of his abode, Punnathur Kotta, the 45 elephants in the yard paid their last respects. The procession started at 12.30 pm. 

 “We could see women, children and aged people staying alongside the road to see off the tusker. For anybody who visits Guruvayur temple for the festival, Padmanabhan carrying the idol of Sree Krishna was a majestic, unforgettable view. Even though he left us, this scene will never fade from our hearts,” said Sreeram, an elephant lover. The elephant’s autopsy was held at Kodanadu. “We had sought tusks of the elephant and are hopeful of getting them,” said Guruvayur Devaswom Deputy Administrator S Sasidharan.

Comments

