Woman uses daughter to foist false Pocso case on hubby; court asks cops to book her

In the complaint, the woman stated the father sexually harassed the child who has been staying with her.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The couple have twin children, one staying with mother and other with father.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In an unusual order, the POCSO court here on Thursday asked the police to book a woman who had filed a case against her husband and his friend claiming they sexually harassed her nine-year-old daughter which it found to be false.

POCSO court judge Sanu P Panicker ordered the Pandalam police to register a case against Princy Jacob and acquitted the girl’s father Geevarghese of Paranthal and his friend Sureshkumar. Princy, who is living separate, had filed the case before the Pandalam police in 2016.

The couple have twin children, one staying with mother and other with father. In the complaint, the woman stated the father sexually harassed the child who has been staying with her.

However, the truth came to light when the girl, who was not cross-examined in the first phase, told the court that her father did not abuse her. After the sexual harassment case filed before the POCSO court, Sureshkumar’s wife and son had left him. Geevarghese said he was happy to prove his innocence.

TAGS
POCSO
