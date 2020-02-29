Born on Feb 29, it's a big leap from one birthday to the next for this Kerala couple

By Online Desk

I met him

in one of those leap years

But, the fragrance of his presence

lingers my soul.

Year after year.

-Dr Upasana Gupta

It should be special to have your birthday on February 29, Leap Day. Then imagine getting someone born on the same day as a life partner.

Meet Thiruvananthapuram-based couple Ajith and Rajasree, who are also birthday twins. They were both born on February 29 and had no idea about this peculiar quirk before their marriage. It was during a post-wedlock casual conversation that they came to know about it, reports Manorama.

Though born on the same day, they don't share the same birth stars.

Ajith is a businessman by profession while Rajasree is the director of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS).

People born on February 29, called leap day babies, leaplings, leapers or leapsters, usually celebrate their birthdays on February 28 or March 1.