Born on Feb 29, it's a big leap from one birthday to the next for this Kerala couple
Published: 29th February 2020 05:18 PM | Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:43 PM | A+A A-
I met him
in one of those leap years
But, the fragrance of his presence
lingers my soul.
Year after year.
-Dr Upasana Gupta
It should be special to have your birthday on February 29, Leap Day. Then imagine getting someone born on the same day as a life partner.
Meet Thiruvananthapuram-based couple Ajith and Rajasree, who are also birthday twins. They were both born on February 29 and had no idea about this peculiar quirk before their marriage. It was during a post-wedlock casual conversation that they came to know about it, reports Manorama.
Though born on the same day, they don't share the same birth stars.
Ajith is a businessman by profession while Rajasree is the director of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS).
People born on February 29, called leap day babies, leaplings, leapers or leapsters, usually celebrate their birthdays on February 28 or March 1.