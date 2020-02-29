Home States Kerala

CBSE affiliation issue: Board gears up for tough action

The unholy nexus between unrecognised and affiliated schools in the state came to light when 29 students of a Kochi school couldn’t give their Class X exams

Published: 29th February 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Arooja Little Star School in Mattancherry. (Photo | Express)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The recent incident in which 29 students of a school in Kochi were unable to write their CBSE examinations, due to the institution failing to obtain affiliation, has brought to fore the rampant malpractice carried out by unaided schools in collusion with schools affiliated to the national board. If Arooja’s Little Stars School, Kochi, was not affiliated to the CBSE, then how did it manage to maintain a steady flow of students in its rolls year after year? Also, why did the school have to wait till the eve of the examination to realise that the students won’t be able to give it? These questions point to a deep-rooted conspiracy.   

A few affiliated schools have been in the dock earlier for fudging their rolls to include students of unrecognised schools, so as to facilitate them to write board exams. The malpractice is reportedly carried out for a fee ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per student, said sources.   

How did the malpractice end?
It has come to light that students of Arooja Little Stars had appeared for board exams by posing as students of another school in Ernakulam for the past six years. The affiliated school, which facilitated the malpractice, was caught red-handed in June 2018 by Tarun Kumar, then CBSE regional officer for Kerala and Lakshadweep. The school was found to have enrolled 99 students from unaided schools and students of Arooja were reportedly among them. TNIE had extensively reported about the former regional officer’s crackdown on erring schools. However, he was shunted out from the state after school managements launched a tirade against him.

‘School was aware’
Students of Arooja, who missed the examination this year, had to be registered with the CBSE during 2018-19 (while in Class IX), which they didn’t. After being caught for malpractice, the affiliated school in Ernakulam developed cold feet and refused to fudge its rolls. Hence, the students were unable to appear for their boards this year.  “The school was very well aware that its students were not registered with CBSE and wouldn’t be able to write the exams. There are also reports that the school tried to persuade CBSE to consider the students’ plight as a special case, but in vain,” said a source.  

Parents advised caution
Many schools continue to dupe parents by misleading or lying to them about the affiliation status with CBSE. “Most parents do not even know the difference between an affiliated and to-be affiliated institution. Things go smooth till Class IX until CBSE insists on registration. It is at this juncture that some schools resort to such malpractice,” said an officer with CBSE. Parents should ask the CBSE affiliation number of the institution and crosscheck it with the board’s website. In case of to-be affiliated schools, they should also ensure that the institution secures affiliation at least when the student reaches Class IX, said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE exams Aroojas Little Stars Kochi
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp