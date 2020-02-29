Kerala Chief Minister arrives with gifts at differently-abled man's housewarming

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was Chandran Kavumpuram's life long dream to have a house of his own. A differently-abled man, his hopes were lost when he had to stop selling lottery tickets due to health issues. The sole bread earner for his three-member family residing in Enikkara of Karakulam Panchayat is his wife Omana.

Chandran and his family's fortunes changed when they became beneficiaries of the LIFE mission housing scheme. On Saturday morning, the housewarming of Chandran's new house was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The housewarming is a prelude to the grand declaration of completing 2 lakh houses under the LIFE mission in the state set to be made in the capital on Sunday evening.

2,00,000 houses and a million smiles, that's LIFE mission, Kerala's comprehensive housing scheme.



Kerala's quest to become a State with no homeless people has crossed a major milestone. Since we took office, more than 2 lakh houses have been completed.#LIFE #ProgressForAll pic.twitter.com/82P1g2j8l1 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 29, 2020

The CM came to Chandran's new house with a handful of gifts including kitchen utensils and daily use materials, accompanied by Ministers Kadakampally Surendran, AC Moideen and MLA C Divakaran. The people in Enikkara greeted the CM with 'chendamelam'. Chandran, Omana and their daughter Rohini were waiting at the entrance to their house with bated breath. After greeting them, the CM handed over the key of the house to the family. Soon, Rohini stepped in with a lit lamp into their new house. The ministers closely followed along with the family.

As the ministers and local leaders sat talking in the living room of the house, milk was being heated in the kitchen, as is done during traditional house warming celebrations. The CM joined them in the kitchen along with other leaders and watched as the pot overflowed with heated milk and then offered the milk to Omana in a steel tawa. The entire village took part in the family's happiness. The CM handed over the gifts to Chandran who was all smiles.

"It was my life long dream to have a house. I can only thank everyone for the kindness and fulfilling my family's dream," said Chandran. Karakulam Panchayat president Anila who was with the family throughout the event said, "Chandran's old house was in poor condition and water used to enter the place. He would ask me if he will ever be able to have a secure house. Now he has one."