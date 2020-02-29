Keralite tests negative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The COVID-19 test result of a Keralite who was quarantined on his return from Malaysia has turned negative. “He was admitted to the isolation ward of Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. He tested negative for the virus by the NIV,” Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Friday. The health department has included 17 more persons in the observation list.

Emergency meeting

District collector S Suhas on Friday convened an emergency meeting with the authorities. Suhas also reviewed whether the hospital was capable of taking precautionary measures and handling emergency situations.