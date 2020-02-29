MG University youth festival: Venues jam-packed on second day

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the MG University youth festival ‘Article 14’ at Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, entering its second day, the venues, which were less crowded on the first day, became active with more spectators on Friday.Of the eight venues set up across Al Azhar campus, events were held only in three on Thursday. However, by Friday, all the venues became alive. On Friday, the fest witnessed competitions such as mono act, mimicry, skit, ottanthullal, kathakali, Kerala nadanam, bharatanatyam, light music, painting, elocution, cartoon, poster designing, essay writing and recitation.

However, the inordinate delay experienced on Thursday continued on Friday too. The programmes were delayed by two hours and so they are expected to be held throughout the night in the coming days. Although there was an increase in the number of spectators on Friday compared to Thursday, the performance on stage was disappointing in certain events.

The mono act held on the main stage on Friday morning received a cold response from the audience due to poor performance and repetition of subjects. However, a few tried to maintain standards by in bringing contemporary themes. Similar was the situation in elocution competition held on stage 6. Of the 79 students who participated, only a few maintained high standards. Surprisingly, ottanthullal on stage 2 was the crowd puller of the fest. As many as 16 students took part in the event.

University includes transgender category

Idukki: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), for the first time in its history of organising the arts fest, has included an event under the transgender category and even saw one student participating.

Hannah Aliza, a second-year BCom student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, became the first transgender contestant to participate in the light music competition of MGU’s arts fest.

“I am paving the way for budding transgender students in the state,” said Hannah.