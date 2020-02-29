Patient with suspected coronavirus dies at Ernakulam hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A patient who was under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital died on Friday night.

According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), the result of the first sample test was negative and the second report is expected by Saturday evening.

Ernakulam Medical College superintendent Peter Vazhayil said, "the patient had severe Pneumonia infection in his lungs and was suffering from high diabetic levels."

A native of Payyannur in Kannur, the 36-year-old patient arrived from Malaysia at Nedumabassery International Airport around midnight on Thursday.

His samples were tested at Alappuzha Virology lab.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam district administration has taken all precautionary measures to meet a medical emergency situation.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said it has not been confirmed whether the death is due to coronavirus infection.

Amar Fettle, State Nodal Officer for Public Health Emergencies said so far the samples were tested negative for coronavirus infection.

"Currently we are checking additional body samples. Only after the test results, we can confirm," he told 'Express'.