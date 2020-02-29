Takeover of church: Tension builds up in Kothamangalam

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension is building up in Kothamangalam ahead of an expected takeover of the St Thomas Church (Marthoma Cheriyapally) by the Ernakulam district administration next week as Jacobites who form a sizeable number in the municipality are likely to oppose the move.The Kerala High Court had directed the district collector on Tuesday to proceed with the taking over of the church.

Though the district administration is expected to move with the plan next week, the collector is yet to come up with an exact date. The church had witnessed a stiff standoff between the police and Jacobite faction members when Thomas Paul Ramban, vicar of the Orthodox faction, arrived to enter the church as per the Supreme Court verdict of July 2017.“It is quite saddening that the lower courts take such harsh decisions without taking into account the emotions and sentiments of the faithful associated with their church,” said Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of the church.

Worst fears

Witnessing a Piravom-like protest in Kothamangalam is the major challenge for the police. In St Mary’s Church, Piravom, suicide attempts were made by faithful when the Orthodox faction tried to enter the church last year. “The police are bound to give protection to the Orthodox faction if the court directs so,” said a police official.

“The police and district administration know the ways to implement the court order without any bloodshed,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, the spokesperson of the Orthodox faction. In September last year, the Kothamangalam church witnessed chaotic scenes when the Jacobites shifted the relics of St Yeldho Mar Baselios from the church.

Meanwhile, the person who sent the anonymous letter threatening High Court Justice P B Suresh Kumar, who ordered the state government to take over the Kothamangalam church, is yet to be identified by the police.

Series of protests

The protest of the Mathamaithri Sarakshana Samithi, a combine of people constituted for the protection of the church, on the Kothamangalam church premises has entered the 86th day on Friday. As a part of protest, the Jacobites will take out a march from Aluva Town Hall to the Rural SP’s office on Saturday.