Trade unions disrupt Rs 100 crore project at Kinfra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trade union menace has reared its ugly head yet again in the state, putting brakes on a `100-crore project to set up warehouses for big companies at the Kinfra Hi Tech Park in Kalamassery.Ishwardassons Logistic Solution Pvt Ltd, which had taken 17 acres at the Kinfra park, has stopped the work at its site since Tuesday after members from seven trade unions including CITU, INTUC and STU (Swathanthra Thozhilali Union) disrupted the work, after threatening and beating up its permanent workers. For the company, this is not the first instance of trade union goondaism.

Suseel Vijay Arora, managing director of Ishwardassons, said on February 17, a group of people, claiming to be the members of local trade unions, came to the site without any provocation and stopped the development work. He said the company employs 20 permanent workers, and it would not be feasible for engaging outside headload workers, who ask for higher wages for the same work.

“Following the scuffle and violence, 10 of our workers were injured and received medical treatment,” Arora said. He alleged that the police were also not cooperating in the first few days. “They started deploying some policemen on the premises on Friday, but the workers are scared and not reporting for duty,” said Arora.