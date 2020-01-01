Home States Kerala

Casting couch a reality in Malayalam cinema: Panel

The report said there was a strong lobby in the industry which decides who all should get opportunities.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Hema Commission, appointed to study issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has found that casting couch was a reality in Mollywood. The panel submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari were the other members of the commission.
Several women had to do sexual favours to join various sectors in the film industry, but they never complained to the police. The commission submitted evidence of sexual abuse of women including audio and video clips and screenshots of social media messages.

The report said there was a strong lobby in the industry which decides who all should get opportunities. The lobby had imposed an unofficial ban on certain actors and professionals.

The commission has recommended to the government to seek legislative recourse and form a tribunal to resolve issues in the sector. It should have the powers to slap fine and ban on erring persons.

Comments

