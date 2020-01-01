Home States Kerala

FASTag: Cashless toll collection stands at 36%

Pampampallam booth records highest FASTag collection at 46%

Published: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Union government earlier this year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards.

The Union government earlier this year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Electronic toll collection across tollbooths in Kerala touched an average 36 per cent with  Pampampallam, Walayar, recording the highest cashless transacted booth with a daily average of 46 per cent collections coming via the FASTag route.

Officials at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the FASTag is increasingly used by the vehicles at the tollbooths after seeing the benefits such as seamless movement and minimal traffic congestion for those using FASTags.

FASTags are mandatory for vehicles effective from January 15, after the initial dates were postponed by a month from the earlier scheduled date of December 15.

The average collection of 36 per cent through the FASTag in Kerala, however, is lower than other states, where the average collection is inching over 50 per cent. Over 1.15 crore FASTags have been issued by NHAI through multiple points of sale across the country. More than one lakh FASTags are being issued on a daily basis.

Officials said the main reason for lower number of cashless toll collection in Kerala vis-a-vis other states is due to the fact that the state has just four toll plazas. “We cannot compare Kerala with other states as in entire state there are only four plazas in three districts,” a senior NHAI officer told TNIE.

After Pampampallam, the average FASTag collection is highest at Ponnarimangalam in Ernakulam and Paliyekkara in Thrissur at 36 per cent each. The lowest FASTag-based toll collection is reported at Kumbalam where only 25 per cent of the collection is through the cashless route.

Vehicles affixed with FASTag, which is based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, do not have to stop at toll gates as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account when the vehicle is moving. Drivers do not have to stop their vehicle to make transactions as the toll collection will be done electronically under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme.

The NHAI officer said FASTag was made operational in Ponnarimangalam tollbooth from November this year only. “However, FASTag system was installed in Pampampallam, Paliyekkara and Kumbalam in the last two to three years,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp