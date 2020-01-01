Palarivattom flyover scam: Kerala Governor seeks AG's advice to prosecute VK Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought legal advice from the Advocate General on permission to prosecute VK Ebrahim Kunju MLA in the Palarivattom flyover scam. The Governor has directed the AG to meet him at Raj Bhavan. The legal advice has been sought ahead of taking final decision in the Vigilance request for prosecuting the former PWD minister in the scam.

The Vigilance had got evidence against the IUML in the Palarivattom scam. Following this, the Vigilance approached the government about three months ago seeking permission to prosecute the former minister. Since Ebrahim Kunju is a sitting MLA, the government handed over the request to the Governor.

The Vigilance petition seeking clearance has been pending before the Governor for three months. It's in this backdrop that the Governor sought advice from the AG.

The Advocate General is likely to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan in a day.

