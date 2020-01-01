Vision 2020

By Express News Service

A lot is at stake for the state in the New Year which has just set in. What is in store for the personalities, how the projects will shape up and what are the events to look forward to? Express takes a look.

Net for all

Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) is an ambitious IT infrastructure project to make internet accessible to everyone. The project kicked-off with laying of optical fibre in Thiruvananthapuram in December. It will be extended to 30,000 km across the state by June next year. The I1,028-crore project is a joint venture between Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd and KSEB.

Olympics dream

It is the year of Olympics and Kerala athletes are expected to feature prominently for India during the Tokyo Games starting in July. K T Irfan has already sealed qualification while the likes of M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anas, Jinson Johnson, Vismaya V K, P U Chitra and Noah Nirmal are all expected to make the cut for the quadrennial event and are India’s medal hopes.

Ambitious rail track

The 531-km-long Semi High-Speed Rail project, connecting Thiruvanan-thapuram and Kasaragod, is set to make major strides in 2020. The aerial survey for the I66,000-crore project — which has got the Centre’s in-principle approval — will be over by January first week. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd will soon start land acquisition process.

Kuttanad byelection

The demise of sitting MLA Thomas Chandy has necessitated a byelection in Kuttanad. The bypoll, which is likely to be held in six months, will be a real test for both Congress and CPM. Both parties are looking to wrest the Kuttanad seat which has been contested by their allies — Kerala Congress (M) and NCP, respectively — since 2011.

Battle of ballots

With just one-and-a-half years left for the Pinarayi government in office, the local body elections this year could well be a litmus test for the ruling Left, Opposition UDF and BJP. Undoubtedly a pointer to the next assembly elections, the civic polls will see all three fronts sweating it out to make it count.

Verdict on Sabarimala

The contentious Sabarimala women’s entry issue could make a comeback in 2020 too.A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court is expected to take a final call on a batch of review petitions challenging a previous order allowing entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine.

Fuelling growth

Public sector GAIL’s Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline will finally be commissioned in March 2020. Started in January 2012, the project will facilitate piped natural gas to households and industries and compressed natural gas to automobiles in seven districts (in Kerala) and the Union Territory of Mahe.

The great waterway

The first phase of the 610-km-long waterway project, which will connect 11 districts and three airports — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur— will be commissioned in 2020. Cochin International Airport Ltd and the Kerala government hold 50% stake each in the E2,300-crore project.

Waiting in the wings

The T20 Cricket World Cup will be held in Australia this year and Sanju Samson could spring a surprise and make it to the Indian team. He was part of the Indian team for the T20I series versus Bangladesh and the West Indies in 2019. He has also found a place in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka in January. Who knows, Sanju could well be on the plane to Australia.

Kerala’s own bank

Kerala Bank is starting operations after clearing the regulatory and legal hurdles. The bank, which will get a new CEO this month, expects to get RBI nod for taking deposits from NRIs. An amalgamation of district cooperative banks, it is set to claim the sobriquet ‘Kerala’s own Bank’ after the space was left vacant with the merger of SBT with SBI in 2017.

Crucial trial

The year 2020 will be crucial for actor Dileep, an accused in the abduction case. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi to complete the trial within six months. Dileep has filed a petition to discharge him from the case. The court is currently conducting a preliminary hearing prior to framing charges against the accused.

World of art

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, one of the most celebrated art festivals in Asia, will be back in 2020. Singapore-based visual artist and writer Shubigi Rao is the curator for the fifth edition of the art festival, which will begin on December 12. The monumental event will see global art featuring over 80 artists from more than 24 countries.

Milestone for Metro

Kochi Metro, one of the most capital-intensive projects, will see its first phase getting completed in 2020. With the commissioning of the final Thykkoodam-Pettah stretch in March, the 25-km stretch between Aluva and Pettah will be complete. The phase 1(a) work between Pettah and SN Junction (Tripunithura) will be completed in 2021.

Dream cruise

The prestigious Kochi Water Metro project, which will see advanced boats cruising in Kochi backwaters, will be commissioned by this year-end. The Cochin Shipyard, which is constructing the boats for the I740-crore project, is expected to deliver the first set of vessels by November 2020.

A bypass to end travel woes

The work on the much-delayed Alappuzha bypass is set to be completed by March 2020. The officials are awaiting the Railways’ approval to complete the construction of two rail overbridges on the stretch. Envisaged in 1980, the construction of the 6.8-km-long stretch has been stalled for the past one year after a railway inspection team found minor variations in the design of one RoB.

Flicks to watch

Stepping into the new decade, Mollywood is all set to witness some onscreen wonders this year. The list of widely expected movies includes Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team’s Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham, Mammootty’s Bilal —sequel to Big B — directed by Amal Neerad, Anwar Rasheed’s Trance with Fahadh Fazil in the lead, and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hrudayam with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. In 2020, Mammootty will also team up with director Sathyan Anthikkad after a gap of 22 years.