Walk into star hotels in lungi, law is behind you

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Have you ever felt embarrassed on being stopped by security men at the entrance of any star hotel for the only reason that you were wearing a lungi. If then, the Kozhikode corporation’s latest move could help alleviate that pain to some extent. The corporation has drafted a bylaw insisting all hotels in its limits to promote indigenous culture and precedence, and allow lungi or traditional dress.

Though the bylaw does not specifically mention lungi or any other dresses, the move is obvious. “We’ve taken the decision in the wake of an incident that happened at a star hotel five months ago. The bylaw gives people the freedom to chose their clothing style while visiting such hotels,” said corporation health standing committee chairman K V Baburaj.

The council has also formed a committee to monitor the hotels in this regard. The bylaw states that hotels should adhere to local customs and traditions while formulating policies and terms or else the public are not liable to comply with the same.

Corp move followed lungi march in protest

The corporation’s decision follows an incident on July 17, 2019, after the Sea Queen Hotel staffers denied entry to Kareem Chelembra, clad in lungi, to its rooftop restaurant. A group of protesters later took out a ‘lungi march’ to the hotel while Kareem lodged a complaint with the Town police station. The incident sparked a statewide debate about recognising lungi as a socially acceptable attire. A similar incident was reported in the city back in 1999 and many people, including actor Joy Mathew, protested over the issue considering it a serious case of human rights violation.