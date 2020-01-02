Home States Kerala

Walk into star hotels in lungi, law is behind you

Have  you ever felt embarrassed on being stopped by security men at the entrance of any star hotel for the only reason that you were wearing a lungi.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

A group of people taking out the ‘lungi march’ in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Have you ever felt embarrassed on being stopped by security men at the entrance of any star hotel for the only reason that you were wearing a lungi. If then, the Kozhikode corporation’s latest move could help alleviate that pain to some extent. The corporation has drafted a bylaw insisting all hotels in its limits to promote indigenous culture and precedence, and allow lungi or traditional dress.

Though the bylaw does not specifically mention lungi or any other dresses, the move is obvious. “We’ve taken the decision in the wake of an incident that happened at a star hotel five months ago. The bylaw gives people the freedom to chose their clothing style while visiting such hotels,” said corporation health standing committee chairman K V Baburaj.

The council has also formed a committee to monitor the hotels in this regard. The bylaw states that hotels should adhere to local customs and traditions while formulating policies and terms or else the public are not liable to comply with the same.

Corp move followed lungi march  in protest

The corporation’s decision follows an incident on July 17, 2019, after the Sea Queen Hotel staffers denied entry to Kareem Chelembra, clad in lungi, to its rooftop restaurant. A group of protesters later took out a ‘lungi march’ to the hotel while Kareem lodged a complaint with the Town police station. The incident sparked a statewide debate about recognising lungi as a socially acceptable attire. A similar incident was reported in the city back in 1999 and many people, including actor Joy Mathew, protested over the issue considering it a serious case of human rights violation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lungi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp